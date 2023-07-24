Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 3.5 %

NMAKF stock opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of C$0.00 and a 1 year high of C$0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for e-mobility, structure and chassis, and ICE powertrain applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmission cases, and other ICE powertrain and auto parts; structural parts, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-drive, battery housings, and others.

