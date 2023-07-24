Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $421.71.

Netflix Stock Down 2.3 %

NFLX stock opened at $427.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.07. The stock has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a twelve month low of $211.64 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

