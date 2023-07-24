New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

DIS traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.34. 2,700,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,084,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.77.

About Walt Disney



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

