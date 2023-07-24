New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.46. The company had a trading volume of 266,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,732. The stock has a market cap of $215.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.11. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.16.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

