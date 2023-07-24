New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.26. 569,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,848. The company has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

