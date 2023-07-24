New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,300 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $22,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Shares of META traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $294.87. 5,606,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,586,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.60. The company has a market cap of $755.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $318.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

