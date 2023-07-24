New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,621 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 84.4% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $426.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.07. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.64 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $189.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

