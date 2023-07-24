New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 6,200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,629,000 after purchasing an additional 380,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.20. 5,080,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,638,643. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

