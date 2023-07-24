New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

MDT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.38. 616,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,805. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

