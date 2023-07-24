Nexum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26,131.45 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $26,131.45 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

