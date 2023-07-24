Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) PT Raised to $95.00 at Maxim Group

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NIC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 158.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

