Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1,783.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,689 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $12,055,230,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, True Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $110.77. 21,315,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,214,527. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.16.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

