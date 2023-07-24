Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $16.94 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,832 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Trade Desk worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.6 %

TTD stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,725. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,463 shares of company stock worth $10,250,851. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

