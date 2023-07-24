Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,984,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

