Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of IFRA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.20. 263,764 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

