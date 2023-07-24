Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 245 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.07. 178,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,629. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

