Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 7,052 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.52. 303,897 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.