NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NG opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 40.75 and a quick ratio of 40.75. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Insider Transactions at NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $56,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth $362,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.