Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvalent Price Performance

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.29. Nuvalent has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $46.85.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $45,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $45,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,089. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

