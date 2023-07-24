Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.29. Nuvalent has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $46.85.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.
