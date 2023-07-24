NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.67.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $213.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.97. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $224.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

