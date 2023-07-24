NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.39-3.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.31 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.67.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.1 %

NXPI traded down $2.42 on Monday, reaching $210.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,737,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,986. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $224.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,263 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 150,617 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,481 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

