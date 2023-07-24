O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL traded up $40.24 on Monday, reaching $1,509.50. 10,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,463. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,354.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,624.48. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.