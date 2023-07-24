O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,275 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded up $2.74 on Monday, hitting $522.97. 978,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.68 and a 200-day moving average of $393.73. The stock has a market cap of $238.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $539.00.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.