Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0503 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $287.89 million and approximately $20.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.15 or 0.06330462 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00044793 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05260394 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $29,365,341.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

