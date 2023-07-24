Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 2.8%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.10. 292,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,671,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTLY. Mizuho raised their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.48%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 39,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

