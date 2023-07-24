Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 750.17 ($9.81).

OCDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target for the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 740 ($9.68) to GBX 640 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Ocado Group Trading Up 11.0 %

OCDO stock opened at GBX 762.40 ($9.97) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 485.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 541.97. The company has a market cap of £6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,145.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 342 ($4.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 989.60 ($12.94).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

