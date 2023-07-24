Ocado Group’s (OCDO) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 740 ($9.68) to GBX 640 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 750.17 ($9.81).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of OCDO traded up GBX 78.28 ($1.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 765.28 ($10.01). 3,941,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,072. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 342 ($4.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 989.60 ($12.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49. The firm has a market cap of £6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,275.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 485.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 541.97.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.