OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCFCP remained flat at $22.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. 22,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

