OKB (OKB) Price Reaches $42.50

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. OKB has a market cap of $10.48 billion and approximately $2.49 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for $42.50 or 0.00145650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB is the utility token of the OKX ecosystem, a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange. OKB offers its holders benefits like trading fee discounts and exclusive access within the ecosystem. OKB is integral to the OKX ecosystem, used for availing discounts, earning passive income, and participating in token sales. Created by Mingxing “Star” Xu, the founder of OKX and CEO of OKCoin.com, OKB is part of a Buy-Back & Burn program initiated in 2019 to maintain its value, reducing the original total supply of 300 million tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

