One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Trading Up 2.1%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 16,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 29,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on One Stop Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
