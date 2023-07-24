OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading 5.5% Higher

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 8,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 100,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

OPAL Fuels Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,004,061.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 84.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAL. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 330,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 2,950.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

