Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 925,331 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 760,854 shares.The stock last traded at $18.49 and had previously closed at $19.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.
Opera Trading Down 4.8 %
The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Opera Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Opera’s payout ratio is currently 185.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $1,816,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Opera Company Profile
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Opera
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
- Can Domino’s Pizza Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Is Ryanair Overbought? Earnings Say Not Likely
- Light & Wonder is Riding the Gaming Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.