Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 925,331 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 760,854 shares.The stock last traded at $18.49 and had previously closed at $19.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Opera Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera Announces Dividend

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Opera had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Opera’s payout ratio is currently 185.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $1,816,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

