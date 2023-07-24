Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Hits $48.51 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $48.51 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00020973 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014254 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,067.84 or 1.00072279 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05339323 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $32,826,070.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

