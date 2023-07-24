Ordinals (ORDI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $132.95 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for about $6.33 or 0.00021792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $132.95 million and $27.81 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 6.85681649 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $18,591,103.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

