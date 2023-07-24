Ordinals (ORDI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.73 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Ordinals has traded down 15% against the dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $132.35 million and $28.73 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can now be bought for $6.30 or 0.00021633 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 6.85681649 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $18,591,103.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

