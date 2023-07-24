Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Position Decreased by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,738 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.46% of Organon & Co. worth $27,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.59. 388,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

