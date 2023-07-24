Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38, RTT News reports. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.88-$1.88 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.88 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.67. 1,001,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

