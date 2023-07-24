PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Trading 5.9% Higher

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.28. 5,795,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 18,024,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $143,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 98,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $87,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 98.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

