Panbela Therapeutics’ (PBLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2023

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLAGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Panbela Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 420,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,680.00.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($19.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($14.71) by ($4.81). On average, research analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Panbela Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.