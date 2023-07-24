Panbela Therapeutics’ (PBLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Panbela Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 420,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,680.00.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($19.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($14.71) by ($4.81). On average, research analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

