Panbela Therapeutics’ (PBLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Panbela Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %
Panbela Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 420,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,680.00.
Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($19.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($14.71) by ($4.81). On average, research analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -11.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.
