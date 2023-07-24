Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $202,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.04. 595,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,160. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

