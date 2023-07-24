Pavion Blue Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,057 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.02. 1,320,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,596,914. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

