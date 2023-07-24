Pavion Blue Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $521.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,013. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $456.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,600 shares of company stock worth $21,640,796 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

