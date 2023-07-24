PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.6% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.5 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.32. 3,099,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,027,518. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.