PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,562,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,037,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

