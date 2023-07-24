Pembroke Management LTD Decreases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,971 shares during the period. Bio-Techne accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.19% of Bio-Techne worth $22,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TECH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TECH traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.49. The stock had a trading volume of 210,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,231. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

