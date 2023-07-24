Pembroke Management LTD Has $18.74 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce makes up 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in SPS Commerce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $953,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 25.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPSC traded down $4.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.89. The stock had a trading volume of 79,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,298. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.00. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $196.39.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

