Pembroke Management LTD Has $26.34 Million Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,562 shares during the quarter. Albany International comprises 2.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.95% of Albany International worth $26,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 5,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $93.51. 12,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average is $94.97. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.