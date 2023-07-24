Pembroke Management LTD Has $447,000 Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 116.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.18% of Universal Technical Institute worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.2% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 599,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 262,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $1,759,808.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 928,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,038.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 1.7 %

UTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE UTI traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,674. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $248.03 million, a PE ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $163.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.