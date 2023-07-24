Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.1296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,586,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $8,042,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,825,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,249,000 after acquiring an additional 287,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 251,090 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at $5,861,000. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

