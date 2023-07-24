Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ 2nd Largest Position

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lowered its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 850,870 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises approximately 12.9% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,933,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $190,938,000 after buying an additional 1,878,854 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936,150 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 7,705,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $82,068,000 after purchasing an additional 928,378 shares in the last quarter. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,673,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,959,873. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The company had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

